All Hudson school district buses now have stop arm cameras

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON — All buses in the city school district are now carrying an added safety feature.

The district and Petermann, Ltd., have equipped the fleet of 53 buses with stop arm cameras that will capture video of a driver violating Ohio’s school bus laws governing red flashing lights and stop arms. The new cameras capture the vehicle’s license plate, which is then reported to Hudson police.

All of the bus cameras became operational on Wednesday, April 21, according to a district news release.

Under new Ohio laws, confirmed violations can result in 2 points on a driver's license, and a $500 fine. In addition, the driver must appear in court in front of a judge.

While there are additional laws that impact four or more lanes, less than four-lane situations result in some of the most frequent violations of the law, the news release stated.

Here are some reminders for drivers regarding stopped school buses:

• On a road with fewer than four lanes, all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus and remain stopped until the bus the lights are off, the stop arm is retracted, the road is cleared of students, and the bus begins to move.

• Drivers should never pass a school bus stopped on a two- or three-lane road even if the lights are not flashing unless the driver signals that it is OK to pass.