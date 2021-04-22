Volunteers needed for Earth Day clean-up in Nordonia Hills area

Kent Weeklies

Nordonia High School senior Louis Hover has once again coordinated a community-wide clean-up effort to celebrate Earth Day.

Hover is looking for 80 volunteers to spend an hour each on April 24, cleaning different areas around the schools and the city of Macedonia.

Those wishing to volunteer should visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aaa62da7ff2-earth .

"I want to commend Louis for showing incredible leadership and community spirit by spearheading this event for the second year in a row," said Superintendent Joe Clark. "He is a shining example of the great kids Nordonia has."