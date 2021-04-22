Twinsburg High School students create online Earth Day activities

TWINSBURG -- Usually, to celebrate Earth Day, the juniors and seniors in Cynthia Kurt's environmental science class help out with activities at Liberty Park.

"We have stations with crafts and activities," said Kurt, who teaches environmental science and physical science at Twinsburg High School. "They would volunteer and interact with the people who came."

However, the COVID-19 pandemic made the traditional Earth Day activities impossible, so Kurt said she and her students worked for about a month on creating an online activity. The webpage, aimed at elementary school-aged children, will be posted on the Twinsburg High School's webpage at https://www.twinsburg.k12.oh.us/ths_home.aspx, on the Twinsburg Public Library webpage at https://www.twinsburglibrary.org/, and at the city's parks and recreation webpage at https://www.mytwinsburg.com/161/Parks-Recreation, Kurt said.

Kurt said the students started with coming up with ideas on March 25.

"The kids brainstormed different ideas they thought would make a good activity, or would make information fun for kids," Kurt said. "I led them to different ideas. They had to get the ideas approved by filling out a Google form, and I met with them individually to talk to them about their ideas. I wanted to avoid duplication. They made videos, games and virtual books. They did a good job."

Not only did her students have to learn about environmental issues "and show appreciation for what Earth Day is, they had to remember who their audience is," Kurt said.

The online page shows a parklike setting, with several images that link to various activities such as videos, short presentations, informational slides and ideas for Earth Day crafts. Earth Day is April 22.

