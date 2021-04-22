Several projects expected this year in Twinsburg Township

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP -- Twinsburg Township officials will tackle several projects in the next several months, including road projects and modifications at the township hall.

Robert S. Kagler, the township manager, said plans are underway for work at the township hall, which will include replacing the carpet in the meeting room, improving the restrooms, installing touchless microphones, lobby and reception area door and security upgrades, and parking lot concrete repairs.

"The touchless microphones and restroom improvements and lobby and reception area door and security upgrades are COVID-related," Kagler said. He added the estimated costs for all of the township hall improvements are $100,000.

Another upcoming project is Phase 2 of work on Kensington Ridgetop, Kagler said. This will include the removal and replacement of curbs, and reconstruction and repaving of Ridgetop Drive from Park Ridge Avenue north to the cul-de-sac; all of St. Mikala Court, and Darien Lane from the roundabout north to the township boundary.

Work on Kensington Ridgetop is scheduled to begin this month and end in June, Kagler said. The contractor is C. A. Agresta Construction Company in Cleveland, which was awarded the contract in March after submitting a bid for $407,764.

Further work on Heights Road also is planned, Kagler said. This will include reconstruction of Case Street from Harvard Street west to the dead end; and Yale Street east to Hadden Road.

Tri Mor Construction in Twinsburg was awarded the contract at a township trustee's meeting. The contract is for about $1.3 million. Work is tentatively scheduled to start this summer and finish in the fall.

Kagler said the road projects are partially funded through grants.

The township's annual program would likely begin in May or June and go throughout the summer, with many components being completed at different times due to multiple contractors, Kagler said. This work will include asphalt and concrete, crack sealing, rejuvenating, and striping on various streets as part of the township's annual maintenance. The engineer’s combined cost estimate was $341,143; however, bids have not been awarded.

