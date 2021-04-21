Heights Phases 16 and 17 project to cost $1.31 million

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG TWP. – The next phase of Twinsburg Heights street improvements will move forward this summer after township trustees awarded a contract at their April 14 meeting.

Tri-Mor Construction will provide construction services for Phases 16-17 at a cost of $1.31 million after engineers OHM Advisors and Hammontree & Associates reviewed and evaluated all bids submitted and recommended Tri-Mor be hired.

The cost breakdown is $615,454 for Phase 16 and $698,748 for Phase 17. Township Administrator Rob Kagler said the engineers’ estimate was $1.8 million. The project involves Case Street from Hadden to Yale, and Harvard to the west dead-end.

In March, trustees OK’d a State Infrastructure Bank loan agreement worth $1.17 million with the Ohio Department of Transportation to help pay for the project. The township also has landed a $590,412 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Once Phases 16-17 are completed, that will leave Phases 18-20 as the final portion of the Heights upgrades. Kagler said grant applications have been submitted for the last phases, with work targeted for 2022.

Meanwhile, Kagler reported Kensington/Ridgetop street improvements are expected to start in late April and be completed in June. Trustees awarded a $407,764 contract to C.A. Agresta Construction Co. in March.

That project includes Darien Lane from the roundabout to the township border, all of St. Mikala Court and Ridgetop Drive from Park Ridge north to the cul-de-sac. The township has received a $220,208 OPWC grant for the project, leaving the township to pay $187,586.

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees OK’d the purchase of a 2021 Ventrac riding mower from Century Equipment for $38,500 through the Sourcewell purchase program. A 2010 Ventrac mower will be auctioned online at govdeals.com.

Trustees approved a memorandum of agreement to allow the Metro Regional Transit Authority to replace a bus shelter at 8788 Hadden Road, and they adopted a resolution in support of Issue 6, a 5.12-mill renewal levy for the Twinsburg schools.

Trustees granted permission to Visual Drama Designs to use the Township Square for multiple pop-up weddings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 22 and to Twinsburg VFW Post 4929 for the Memorial Day parade and services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31.

Kagler announced May 4 primary election voting will not take place at Township Hall, but rather at the Summit County Humane Society building at 7996 Darrow Road.

Kagler also informed trustees the township has received Tree City USA status for the 12th straight year; the furnace at the service garage will be replaced; branch chipping will start the week of May 3; and Safety Township will be June 14 at Wilcox Elementary School.

He encouraged residents to call Township Hall if they see tree branches resting on power lines.

Trustee Jamey DeFabio reported the U.S. Congress is discussing whether to include townships in the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds. He also noted sheriff’s deputies will closely monitor traffic on Ravenna Road after several complaints about speeding were received.

Upcoming meetings are as follows: May 11 – Board of zoning appeals at 6 p.m. and zoning commission at 7; and May 12 – regular trustees at 6 p.m.

