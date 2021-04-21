Spring Cleanup set; yard waste carts available

Kent Weeklies

Spring Cleanup for all Cuyahoga Falls sanitation customers will run from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 14. Place all spring cleanup refuse at the curb on your regularly scheduled trash pickup day by 7 a.m. for collection during this time.

Hazardous waste, tires, car parts, or large amounts of construction material will not be taken. All other acceptable trash items (furniture, appliances, misc.) will be picked up free of charge.

Additionally, yard carts are now available and may be obtained by visiting https://cuyahogafalls.seamlessdocs.com/f/YardCart or emailing ubdept@cityofcf.com. A $25 down payment is required, but is refundable upon return of the cart. Any leftover yard waste from fall can be placed in the yard carts for pickup. Remember that yard carts and all trash receptacles should be placed 3 feet away from the curbs, trees, and any other obstructions so that sanitation workers may complete all pickups as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Residents and businesses are reminded that the only yard waste materials that are accepted are leaves, grass clippings, weeds and brush, shrubbery, edgings without dirt, and twigs and small branches that are less than 4 inches in diameter. Contamination charges may apply for items such as trash, dirt, rocks, mulch, and plastic bags.

For more information, call the Sanitation Department at 330-971-8010 or visit www.cityofcf.com.