East Idlewood Drive culvert to be replaced this year

TWINSBURG – A culvert replacement on East Idlewood Drive is planned this summer after City Council awarded a $126,907 contract to Schirmer Construction LLC of North Olmsted.

The contract was awarded at Council’s April 13 meeting. The project will make necessary repairs to a bridge over Tinker’s Creek to improve safety and drainage. Money will come from the road program fund.

City Engineer Amy Mohr said inspections were performed in 2019 on minor bridges in the city, which are the city’s responsibility to maintain.

“This led to some recommended maintenance improvements both immediate and in a formal rehabilitation plan,” she said. “Anyone walking the sidewalk in the area is aware of issues that will be corrected with this improvement and extend the lifespan of this culvert.”

The structure will be a reinforced concrete box culvert. Full-depth repair of the top slab is planned, along with waterproofing, headwalls patching, walk replacement and steel pipe railing installation.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council amended a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with Performance Food Group and 8745 Chamberlin Road LLC to reflect achievable goals and existing employment criteria. The amendment will support a 78,000-square-foot addition to the facility at 8745 Chamberlin Road.

Director of Planning and Community Development Larry Finch explained the original CRA application was submitted for PFG by Scannell Properties, the Cornerstone Park developer, and it overstated PFG’s existing employment, making compliance with the terms of the agreement unachievable.

“PFG’s officers have requested a revision of the agreement to correct actual employment levels,” he said. “Investment levels and new job creation commitments would remain the same as originally proposed.”

Council authorized the city to apply for and accept an energized community grant from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, and authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to participate in the 2021 road salt purchase contract. The price per ton will be known after ODOT awards the contract this summer.

Current year appropriations in the general fund were amended to include a state grant reimbursement of $19,125 so the city can purchase a small property at Cannon and Depot roads, plus a $70,000 increase in the budgeted reimbursements for Twinsburg Occupancy Program agreements and school district compensation payouts.

Finance Director Sarah Buccigross reported actual totals for the latter have come in higher than the original estimates. She added 2020 payouts totaled $500,869.

Crystal Davis and Peter Flauto were appointed to the environmental commission, while Deb Peltz was named to the parks and recreation committee, to fill terms running through March 31, 2023.

Council adopted a resolution supporting Issue 6, a 5.12-mill renewal levy for the Twinsburg schools to be decided at the May 4 primary election. If passed, it would continue to generate just under $5.2 million annually, which is 10.4 percent of the district’s budget.

The district has adopted a similar resolution of support for the city’s 2.4-mill levy to fund police and fire pensions and capital improvements.

A proposed change in the makeup of capital improvements board members went to third reading. The change would eliminate the requirement that the board must consist of one member from each ward. Thus, its five members could come from anywhere in the city.

Officials said the change was proposed because it is often difficult to find residents from each ward to serve on the board. Resident Karen Clinton spoke out against the change, urging Council to make more of an effort to find qualified candidates.

