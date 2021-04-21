Cleanup month, garage sale days slated in Northfield

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD – May will be cleanup month in the village, but the service department plans to place dumpsters at only two sites rather than the three sites where they previously were placed.

Service Director Jason Walters told Council at its April 14 meeting that two dumpsters will be placed at each of the Ledge and Houghton roads service facilities, but none will be placed on Chestnut Avenue.

Walters explained the dumpsters can be better monitored by service department employees and police at the Ledge and Houghton roads sites. In the past, the village has experienced problems with residents placing unauthorized items in the dumpsters, especially on Chestnut.

The receptacles will be at the two locations from May 1 to 31. The drop-off of items is for village residents only, and Walters noted village employees occasionally will check IDs of those dropping off items to confirm residency.

Councilwoman Jennifer Domzalski said she hopes residents will comply with restrictions on what can be placed in the dumpsters, but if many do not, the village might have to discontinue the service.

Meanwhile, Council agreed to schedule garage sale days on May 22 and 23. Members said those dates would give residents who want to discard items not sold a week to haul them to the dumpsters. Garage sale permit fees will be waived.

In other business at the short Council session, Engineer Daniel Collins reported the village is advertising for bids for the planned Jefferson Drive improvements, and the bids tentatively will be opened May 6.

As for legislative matters, Council named Alan Hipps as designee for public records training, which is required by the Ohio Revised Code. The mayor and Council members must attend one training seminar during each of their terms in office.

After a request from a village employee, Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Board to permit village employees to make pre-tax deferrals and Roth IRA contributions.

The board requires employers that participate in Ohio public employee deferred compensation plans to elect whether to permit employees to make either pre-tax deferrals only or pre-tax deferrals and Roth IRA contributions.

It was announced that planning commission and parks-recreation committee meetings will be coming up soon. The planning panel will discuss a proposed lot consolidation on Summit Avenue.

Fire Chief Jason Buss reported his crews had their second highest number of calls for service – 96 – in history in March.

Domzalski reported an Easter drive-thru event went well. “It wasn’t an ideal situation [because of the COVID-19 pandemic], but all the volunteers stepped up and the kids had fun,” she said. “There was a decent turnout.”

In other news, the village is asking firms to submit qualifications for architectural design, project consulting and administration services for the proposed new police station. Deadline for responses is May 3.

The current police station is housed in the basement of Village Hall, which was built in 1935. According to the village’s website, the department’s current area is 3,600 square feet, which is “extremely undersized.”

Village officials are looking at erecting a two-story building on village property just north of Village Hall where a gazebo and parking lot are located.

Statements of qualifications can be dropped off at Village Hall, mailed to Northfield Village, c/o Finance Director Jennifer Potvin, 10455 Northfield Road, Northfield 44067 or emailed to finance@northfieldvillage-oh.gov.

Emailed copies of the statements also should be sent to Law Director Brad Bryan at bbryan@gbs-llp.com. Any questions about the proposed project should be emailed to Bryan or phoned to 440-686-9000.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.