Work on Coventry Drive in Northfield Village expected next year

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE -- Coventry Drive will be getting a major makeover sometime next year.

Jason Walters, the village road superintendent, said that the plans for the road were being finished, and hoped the project would be bid out this year, for work to begin in 2022. He anticipates the project will cost between $800,000 and $1 million, and will include new concrete driveway aprons for the homes along the street, curbs, drainage and new asphalt for the road. It will be paid for through the village general fund.

"We will maintain traffic as best as we can," Walters said. "There may be times when a resident can't access their drive when we are replacing the driveway aprons."

Initially, bidding on Coventry Drive was scheduled for 2020, with work expected this year, but the project was postponed due to the pandemic, Walters said.

"We understand things are behind, but with the pandemic, that set us back," he said. "Our intent is to get back on track and keep things moving. We appreciate everyone's patience."

