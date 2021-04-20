Car fire at Nordonia High School quickly extinguished

MACEDONIA -- An early morning car fire was quickly put out at Nordonia High School on Tuesday.

Superintendent Joe Clark said that just after 7 a.m., a parent's vehicle caught fire at the south exit of the high school.

"Traffic was immediately diverted, and all students were kept safe," Clark said. "Macedonia police and fire reported quickly and extinguished the fire. Buses were re-routed and left the school only a few minutes behind schedule."

Lt. Vincent Yakopovich of the Macedonia Police Department said responding officers were able to put out the fire using extinguishers. Police officers "were on the scene for 26 minutes."

No damage estimate or cause were immediately known.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com