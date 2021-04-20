Planning for Nordonia Hills Memorial Day Parade underway

Kent Weeklies

Northfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6768 will be marching in the Memorial Day parade. They are ask ingthe community to honor fallen comrades by marching alongside the Post.

Floats, classic cars, military vehicles, community and youth organizations are asked to join in the parade so long as COVID guidelines and other safety procedures are followed. If your organization is operating a float or passengers will be riding in an open environment where no safety harnesses are available, the driver of the vehicle is responsible for the passengers of that vehicle. The VFW will assume no responsibility for those partaking in the parade as well as the spectators along the route. Assess the risks involved and plan accordingly.

The parade will be lining up at St. Barnabas between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., and will be stepping off promptly at 10 a.m. No candy is to be distributed to those along the parade route.

Following the parade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be holding its Memorial Service at Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery at approximately 11 a.m. or as soon as everyone in the parade is situated. The guest speaker for the service will be World War II Army veteran John Bitto who served alongside General George S. Patton.

Following the memorial service at the cemetery, the public is invited to the Post pavilion for lunch.

Anyone interested in taking part in the parade is asked to contact the parade marshal Greg Findura at 216-310-9276 or by email at NordoniaParade@gmail.com.