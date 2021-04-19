'It's been kind of an unusual year': Mayor to discuss COVID-19 impact at State of the City

TWINSBURG -- COVID-19, the city's financial health, and the Gleneagles clubhouse are among the expected highlights at this year's State of the City Address.

Mayor Ted Yates, who will give his annual address in a Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce-hosted event April 22, said he will talk about the impact of the pandemic and the city's response.

"It's been kind of an unusual year for the city," Yates said. "A lot of our events didn't happen."

Yates said he would also discuss the city's financial status, and "spend time talking about the clubhouse and its history."

"There's a lot of mixed information regarding the clubhouse and the city's purchase of the golf course," Yates said.

In addition, Yates said he plans to talk about what the next several months hold for the city.

"Where we stand right now, we are looking into the summer and fall about getting things back to normal in Twinsburg," he said.

Allyson Tonozzi, the executive director for the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, said the deadline to register was April 14.

All Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce events will be photographed and videotaped, and published or printed on the Chamber's website, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and used in marketing materials and advertisements.



Other upcoming events

The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the Schools Address May 13 at the Twinsburg Hilton Garden Inn, 8971 Wilcox Drive starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for members are $25 and for nonmembers are $35.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that she did not have a chance to present a State of the Schools address last year because of the shut-downs. This year, one highlight of the address will be two high school students and a middle school student who will speak at the event.

"It's one thing to hear about stories from the adults, how they had to handle the classes, how they had to move the classrooms," Powers said. "I think the Chamber members will like to hear from the students, what their challenges were, what were the silver linings, and how things have changed over the year."

Powers said she's also kept a timeline, from when the school buildings were closed last year until the present day.

In addition to the State of the Schools Address, Tonozzi said the event will recognize this year's Twinsburg High School scholarship winners.

"We've had the largest number of applications we ever had," Tonozzi said. "We also had the biggest number of scholarships we've ever had. We had 37 applications for 15 sponsored awards."

The scholarships cover a variety of interests, such as athletics, insurance, medicine and arts, Tonozzi said.

"The variety offered this year is all over the board," Tonozzi said. "It will be a tough job for the grading committee."

Other events the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce is planning to host include:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony May 6, starting at 2 p.m., for Wilcox Meadows, at 9422 Darrow Road;

A member appreciation lunch, sometime in mid-July. Details should be out in the next month, Tonozzi said; and

The annual Chamber Golf Outing on Aug. 13 at Gleneagles Golf Course.

The golf outing is going to be a month earlier than usual, Tonozzi said.

"We are hoping to get a record number this year," she said. "We had a surprisingly large number last year."

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The outing also includes dinner and awards after golfing.

The Chamber also is hoping "to pull together a clambake in early September," Tonozzi said.

"We've done this in the past," she said. "We just need to figure out the details, if it will be an event or a drive-thru."

One event that most likely will not happen this year is the Twinsburg Community Expo, Tonozzi said. As of now, there is no plan for this event. The next Expo is tentatively scheduled for March 2022.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com