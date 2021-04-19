Aurora water lines to be flushed Thursday and May 3 through May 21

Submitted content

The city of Aurora Water Department will be flushing the water lines for the Portage area (generally the southeast side of the city) on Thursday and the Cleveland water area (generally north of Lena Drive and west of the industrial area) May 3 through May 21.

The purpose of flushing is to improve carrying capacity and water quality and will remove settled substances and discolored or stale water.

Flushing will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers may experience intermittent pressure fluctuations and a temporary condition of discolored water. If discoloration occurs, customers should not allow the water to run. This will not clear the discoloration. The iron in the water main needs time to settle. Water clarity will return. Do not wash white clothing if water is discolored. Discolored water should dissipate within one or two days but is safe for bathing, drinking and food preparation.

For more information, call the water department at 330-995-9109 or email utilitydepartment@auroraoh.com.