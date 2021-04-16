Power outages leave Twinsburg, Aurora residents in the dark

Two power outages have left residents in parts of Twinsburg without power for periods of time since Wednesday evening.

Lauren Siburkis, the spokesperson for FirstEnergy, said there were two separate, unrelated power outages. The first one, which started late Wednesday and lasted until Thursday, impacted about 15,000 people. The reason were issues with three different substations. The second one, which started this morning, was due to a downed power line out of an Aurora substation, which has impacted around 2,300 people.

"We are currently working to resolve that issue," Siburkis said.

Information at http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html estimated that power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

Mayor Ted Yates made a social media post regarding the first power outage, stating that "Ohio Edison's Geauga-Chamberlin 69 kV line tripped open."

"This line runs between the Geauga Substation on Liberty Road and the Chamberlin Substation on Chamberlin Road," Yates stated in his Friday Facebook post. "As a result, there were outages to Geauga Substation's #1 transformer, Treat Substation's #7 transformer (Treat Road, Aurora), and Twinsburg Substation's #1 and #2 transformers (Hadden Road, Twinsburg)."

Yates added most of the residents had their power off for an hour or less, but that "there were a few customers that were outaged for two to three hours."

"Ohio Edison spent the day yesterday investigating the cause and found a transmission insulator that failed," he stated. "It was replaced and everything was back to normal."

Officials with the Twinsburg Police Department encouraged residents to call Ohio Edison and not the city's dispatch center if their power was out.

Siburkis agreed.

"If a customer does not have power, report to FirstEnergy," she said. She added that residents can either call 888-lightss, or visit http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html online.