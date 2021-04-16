It's a bird, it's a plane - no, it's a principal working from school's roof

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- The St. Barnabas School principal will have a bird's-eye view of the community in her temporary office on Monday.

Erin Faetanini will be working from the school rooftop all day as a result of a challenge to students during a fundraiser this past winter. All students, both in person and virtual learners, had the opportunity to participate in the event on Jan. 28.

St. Barnabas School had a socially distanced DanceFit Challenge event, where students received pledges for minutes danced. The goal was to raise $20,000, and if the school met the goal, Faetanini promised to work one full day on the rooftop.

The students ultimately raised $28,000.

The money raised will be used to enhance the St. Barnabas educational activities and experiences. The students took part in a character program where they learned about the importance of teamwork, care, courage, grit and celebration during the week, while collecting pledges for minutes danced. This culminated with the DanceFit Challenge, which was 35 minutes of upbeat “Just Dance” dance moves.

Faetanini said she is looking forward to interacting with her students on Monday from the rooftop. She will run morning announcements, greet students at drop-off, and interact with students as they head out for recess.

“As we are wrapping up this challenging and historical year with the pandemic, it is so refreshing to bring some fun to these much-deserving students,” said Faetanini. “They did an awesome job raising money for our school and we will make this a fun day for them. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain!”

According to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Faetanini's wish should come true. As of Thursday, the forecast is calling for highs in the low 60s and sunny.

St. Barnabas School is a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence K-8 Catholic grade school in Northfield Center. The school follows the educational curriculum developed and supported by the Catholic Dioceses of Cleveland.