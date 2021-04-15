Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Explosives, drugs found

• A 30-year-old Akron man was found in possession of five home-made explosive devices with fuses on April 6 around 11:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on Tallmadge Road at Stuart Avenue. He was arrested on a fifth-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance. He was also found with four glass pipes with residue, a plastic baggie and glass vial containing methamphetamine and three plastic baggies of marijuana. He was also charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Public indecency

• A resident of a Winter Parkway apartment complex reported April 4 that around 8:15 p.m. a man in a red and green tie-dyed shirt raised his shirt and exposed himself while they were on an elevator. Police arrived about 15 minutes later to investigate. The woman said the man was a male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches with long brown hair, possibly in a ponytail.

Theft

• A 30-year-old Winter Parkway man reported April 5 his girlfriend had ordered a $1,200 cell phone in his name without consent and was refusing to pay for it. Police said he wishes to prosecute her on a charge of fifth-degree felony theft.

• An Orrville Avenue woman reported someone entered her unlocked minivan some time between April 2 and April 5 and stole a handbag containing various items including a computer tablet and keyboard worth a total of $945.

• A Fourth Street woman reported April 5 someone had entered her home through an unsecured rear door between 8 and 10 a.m. that morning and stole about $3,000 worth of household items.

Assault

• The father of a 16-year-old boy reported that his son had been punched in the face by another boy at a Hudson Drive fast food restaurant. He told police the incident was the result of a feud between the two stemming from a fight last summer, but declined to seek prosecution.

Firearms offense

• Police cited a 22-year-old man with misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits around 2 p.m. April 7 after they determined he had used a "long gun" to kill a bird in the vicinity of Johnson Avenue and Elmwood Street.