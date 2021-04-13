Twinsburg voters will decide on 2.4-mill property tax levy for police, fire

TWINSBURG -- Twinsburg voters will have several issues to vote on during the May 4 election, including Issue 2, a new 2.4-mill property tax levy which, if approved, would generate $1.7 million a year for the city's safety forces.

The city has placed the tax levy on the ballot for the purpose of providing funding for capital improvements for the police and fire departments.

Of the total millage requested, 0.7 mills would generate funds for police officer pensions, another 0.7 mills would go for firefighter pensions, while 1.0 would go for police/fire capital improvements. If passed, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 about $7 a month.

City Council authorized placing the issue on the ballot at its Jan. 26 meeting.

Police Chief Chris Noga said that Twinsburg was "blessed to have such incredible services in our city, including many services minimally offered or not offered at all by other municipalities."

“I have lived in the city of Twinsburg and served as a member of the Twinsburg Police Department for over 24 years, so I speak from a perspective as both the leader of the police department and as a resident," Noga said. "The foundation of our city services lies in our strong safety forces. For the past 15 years, as chief of police, my team and I have continuously strived to build and maintain a professional police department of which our community can be proud. We serve as a standard that other police departments use to measure their successes and effectiveness. Issue 2 earmarks any new revenue specifically for police and fire use, so I am confident that our residents will consider this when voting on May 4.”

Steve Bosso, the assistant fire chief and public information officer for the city's fire department, said the increased funding would help the department keep its equipment up to date.

"The fire department needs the levy funding for many reasons, but in my opinion, one of the highest priorities would be to keep our fleet on a more dedicated replacement schedule," Bosso said. "Although we have great mechanics who perform our fleet maintenance, they can’t stop the vehicles from aging. Simple wear and tear costs on our emergency response can also be far more expensive than those of personal vehicles simply due to the fact of the many additional safety and environmental systems that are required."

Being able to use funds "dedicated to emergency service capital" for purchases, instead of having to ask for purchases be approved "through a needs process with all of the other departments would help to guarantee that the fleet replacement schedule stays on track," Bosso said.

History

Council had initially passed a 2.4-mill increase in October 2020 under earlier a previous charter provision that allowed the governing body to approve up to 7 mills in taxes without voter approval. However, that November, a ballot initiative that lowered the amount City Council could approve without a vote to 2 mills was approved by voters. With the 0.6 mills of charter millage already in place, the total inside millage was 3 mills – one mill more than the ap initiative allowed.

More:Voters pass Issue 24, cutting city taxes and taxing authority

In December, the city conducted a survey and planned a series of virtual meetings to gather feedback from residents to gauge their support on city services and their feelings about several potential tax increase options. More than 1,000 residents responded. According to the survey, nearly 62% responded they would be "very supportive" or "supportive," of the 2.4-mill levy for police and fire, with nearly 17% responding they were neutral. Roughly 22% said they were "unsupportive" or "very unsupportive" of the property tax levy.

"The results indicated that residents were overwhelming in favor of it and would support it," said Council President Jo-Ann McFearin.

More:Twinsburg city survey responses largely positive

According to information provided at mytwinsburg.com, the cost to provide police and fire services has increased by more than 30% over the past 10 years. The city currently does not have dedicated revenue for the police and fire departments.

If the levy fails, "the city will be forced to make some difficult decisions," according to information from the city's website.

"The administration and Council will weigh many factors at it prioritizes the closing of amenities, cutting of services and the need to charge residents for trash and recycling," stated a FAQ about the ballot issue on the city's website.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com