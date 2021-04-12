Zoom coffee scheduled for those with Issue 6 questions

TWINSBURG -- The Blue Ribbon Schools committee will host an online forum to answer questions about Issue 6, the 10-year, 5.12-mill renewal levy for the Twinsburg City Schools.

The renewal, which generates just under $5.2 million per year for the district and makes up about 10.4% of the district's budget, is on the May 4 ballot.

The Zoom coffee forum will be April 14 at 7 p.m. The meetings is "geared to offer residents who have questions the opportunity to gather more information" about Issue 6, said Patti Koslo, a spokesperson for the Twinsburg City Schools.

Information and links can be found at twinsburglevy.org online.