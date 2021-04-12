2021 prom, commencement plans taking shape

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg City school district is in the process of working on prom and commencement plans for the 325 students in the 2021 graduating class.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that more than 1,700 families participated in a March survey, which included questions on this year's prom.

More parents and students responded favorable to the option of having 10 students per table, which would mean limited space between the students but would mean that the entire senior class could attend, Powers said. However, students would not be allowed to bring a date other than another Twinsburg High School senior. There will be 6 feet between each table.

"Given the...data and with the review of our prom plan by the Summit County Public Health Department, there will be 10 students per table," Powers said.

Prom is scheduled for May 7 at Signature of Solon, Powers said. Specifics will be provided in the future.

For this year's commencement, Powers said at Wednesday's school board meeting that the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was a distinct possibility that could accommodate the entire graduating class and allow for up to five tickets per student, which would be distributed "through an online process." She requested the school board have a meeting before its next scheduled meeting on April 21 to approve a final contract and date, once the contract is in hand. She added that May 24 was an available date.



COVID-19 vaccines for older students

Powers said that Ohio's superintendents were asked about the possibility of a vaccine roll-out for students ages 16 to 18.

"I anticipate that this vaccine roll-out will occur on our campus in

partnership with a local provider such as the Summit County Public Health Department or a private retail provider such as Discount Drug Mart, who assisted with our Vaccination Clinics for our staff members," Powers said.

In addition, the district also now has BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test Kits at each school's clinic, Powers said. Families wanting a home test kit need to call in advance. The district's staff cannot administer the test, she added, and those who get a negative test should still seek a PCR test, which is more reliable.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com