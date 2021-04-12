Drug Take-Back Day Event in Falls on April 24

Kent Weeklies

The city of Cuyahoga Falls will host a drug take-back event on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rear entrance of the Police Department on the west side of City Hall, 2310 Second St.

The goal of the event, which will be held on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, is to collect unused or expired medications from community members to help make the community safer. Needles and liquids will not be accepted.

“Ridding your home of expired and unused prescription drugs as part of National Drug Take-Back Day is an easy and convenient way to help keep your family safe,” said Mayor Don Walters. “I encourage all Cuyahoga Falls residents to protect their prescriptions from misuse and dispose of unused prescriptions safely.”

Free drug deactivation pouches will be available at the event for safe at-home disposal. In addition to the drug take-back event, residents may drop off unused and expired medication 24/7 at the drug disposal drop box located in the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department lobby.