Hudson leaders want to stage parade on Labor Day weekend

HUDSON — City officials said they are hoping to work with community leaders to organize a parade on Labor Day weekend.

The city and the American Legion announced in March that the 2021 Memorial Day Parade had been canceled. City Manager Jane Howington said the decision to cancel the event was related to staffing and logistics, as well as not knowing what state and federal COVID- 19 protocols for gatherings will be at the time of the parade in late May.

Howington told city council on April 6 that there will be Memorial Day events downtown, but not a parade.

She noted she's talked with City Council members Chris Foster (Ward 2) and Skylar Sutton (Ward 3) about staging a parade in late summer.

"We've kind of settled on the Labor Day weekend as a great opportunity [for a parade]," said Howington, who noted it is now an "open weekend" in the city now that Taste of Hudson no longer takes place.

"It's a great opportunity to do something new," Howington said.

She explained the event is being envisioned as either a Founder's Day Parade or a Hudson History Day Parade that would celebrate the founding of Hudson.

The parade is being eyed for Saturday of the Labor Day weekend.

"We're hoping to make it a very different event from the Memorial Day Parade," Howington said. "It's something that everybody can celebrate."

