School district will help students get back on track this summer

HUDSON — The school district will provide help to students who are navigating challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of schools across the state recently published "extended learning plans" that outline how they will address the needs of each child who may be struggling after the pandemic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine requested every district publish a plan to their website by April 1 on how they will "work with their communities to help students advance and make up for any learning that may have been lost or delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

The plans are not binding and can be adjusted as needed, but DeWine asked schools to consider extending the current school year, beginning the new year early, extending the school day or instituting summer programs, tutoring, remote options, and other remedial or supplemental activities.

The district has shared its plan online at https://www.hudson.k12.oh.us/Page/16737.

In the summer, the district will offer remedial programs to students who are "identified as being most impacted by the pandemic," according to spokesperson Sheryl Sheatzley.

The students will be assessed on their reading and math skills at the beginning of summer. They will be able to use general education intervention services which will be focused on literacy, numeracy and number sense, Sheatzley said.

The building problem-solving teams at the middle school and high school will continue reviewing data to identify students who need assistance.

"Students identified as most impacted academically will be invited to participate in a Summer Tutoring Program opportunity," Sheatzley said. "Students with disabilities will be included in this program, as an addition to (not substitute for) Extended School Year (ESY) services for those who qualify. Through this program, students will receive targeted intervention in small groups focused on each student’s identified area(s) of need."

There will be credit recovery programs for high school students.

Students' social-emotional needs are also addressed in the plan. Students in grades 3-12 filled out a survey in both fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 where they were asked about social emotional learning, student support and environment and well-being. Sheatzley said the district's guidance counselors have a form on their website that students and their families can fill out if students need assistance.

"The number one way in which students are identified is through parent and teacher referral," Sheatzley said. "Parents reach out to either the building administrator, school psychologist or school counselor for 1:1 support or the teacher may identify students to the school counselor who are in need of support as well."

A presentation on the extended learning plan will be given at the board of education's next meeting at 7 p.m. on April 12.

For more information about the plan, contact Doreen Osmun at osmund@hudson.k12.oh.us or 330-653-1217.

District receiving federal stimulus money

Phillip Butto, the district's treasurer, said the district has been allocated $170,144 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) I funding and $574,667 in ESSER II funding.

"The district is estimated to receive approximately $1,264,268 in ESSER III funding but this amount has not been officially confirmed," Butto said.

Editor's note: Reporter Jennifer Pignolet contributed to this story.

