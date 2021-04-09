Video series explains civil protection orders

Kent Weeklies

Last month, the Summit County Domestic Relations Court, in collaboration with Center for Hope and Healing (Battered Women’s Shelter) released the first video from a multi-part informational series on Civil Protection Orders (CPO) and Dating Violence Protection Orders. The project was made possible through funds awarded to the Center for Hope and Healing by the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

The first video in the series explains the filing process for CPOs, and what a person petitioning for a CPO can expect to happen during and after their first hearing.

“The Center for Hope and Healing was proud to receive funding from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to create a video series that will assist people in better understanding and self-advocating for protection orders through Domestic Relations Court,” Hope & Healing CEO Terri Heckman said. “Furthermore, these videos ensure every person will have access to support, education, and critical step by step information as they seek safety through the judicial process.”

Heckman thinks the videos will give shelter staff more time to focus on other priorities. Staff spend an hour repeating procedural information to each person seeking a protection order, which takes resources away from others in crisis.

Summit County Domestic Relations Administrative Judge Katarina Cook was involved in the project since its inception. “People in trauma may have a difficult time communicating their needs,” Judge Cook said. “This video provides victims with concise and accurate information. It saves them from having to call the court or wait for assistance in the Clerk’s office, which is a win-win.

“I am happy to have had the opportunity to work with Terri and others from Hope & Healing on a project that has an immense impact,” Judge Cook said. “Creative Technologies did a fantastic job producing this video.”

The video is available to view now at www.DRCourt.org and will be added to the Center for Hope of Healing’s website (www.hopeandhealingresources.org).

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual violence, call the Battered Women’s Shelter’s hotline: 330-374-1111.