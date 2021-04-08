Winter's last breath?

Kent Weeklies

March may have “come in like a lamb and gone out like a lion,” but Mother Nature certainly pulled a fast one on those who showed up for Opening Day at Silver Springs Campground in Stow on April 1 (April Fools' Day).

Still, several campers came out to enjoy the weekend, with many going to visit the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, biking on the adjacent Metro Parks Trail, letting their pets romp at Bow Wow Beach, and watching the International Space Station pass overhead. The Stow campground is open through Oct. 31. Visit www.FunInStow.com for details.