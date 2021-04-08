Hudson City Hall will reopen to public on April 19

HUDSON — City Hall will reopen to the public on April 19.

City Manager Jane Howington announced the reopening of the Terex Road building during the city council meeting on April 6.

Howington noted that while all city services have continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will be able to visit city hall in-person starting April 19.

Howington said the community rooms in the city hall will reopen in early June.

"We have a six-week period that we need to give organizations to make reservations [to use the rooms]," Howington said.

She added her staff in mid-April will begin accepting reservations for use of the community rooms on a "first-come, first-serve" basis.

The April 6 council meeting was the first in-person meeting that legislators held in Town Hall in approximately six months.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.