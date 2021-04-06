Reminderville to apply for park upgrades grant

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

REMINDERVILLE – At its March 23 meeting, Village Council authorized village engineers OHM Advisors to apply for a Natureworks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for up to $150,000 to make improvements at Ray Williams Park. If the grant is awarded, the village would receive up to 75 percent reimbursement.

The Long-term Community Development Committee has proposed improvements at the park, including playground equipment, benches, fencing, crosswalk, signage, exercise equipment, outdoor gaming courts, walking trails, stage and plaza and landscaping that will add to the village lifestyle for residents and enhance community events.

Ray Williams Park was dedicated Dec. 31, 1983. Councilwoman Becki Kovach said officials hope to obtain estimates for the improvements in May, and 2021 grant applications are due June 1. The village should know if it receives the grant this fall, and if so, the work would be completed in 2022 and 2023.

Other business