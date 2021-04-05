Shredding, cleanup set this spring in Aurora

Kent Weeklies

Aurora is preparing for a couple of public events this spring, the first of which is a Community Shred Day on April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full.

That event will take place in Town Hall’s parking, and everything will be shredded on site. Two trucks will be on hand because of the high demand experienced during the 2020 shred days. Social distancing measures will be enforced.

Residents will be asked to remain in their cars, and boxes will be taken out of the trunks or back seats by city employees, all of whom will wear masks and gloves.

Residents are asked to wear masks. The event is free, but is for Aurora residents only. Residents are asked to limit documents to six boxes per household.

Meanwhile, volunteers are being sought to participate in Aurora’s citywide cleanup May 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. Neighborhoods, organizations, churches, schools and clubs can form teams to participate.

Volunteers will meet at Aurora High at 7:30 a.m., and transportation will be provided to various sites around town. Participants should dress for tasks and weather, and bring a water bottle.

To sign up or for more information, contact Police Chief Brian Byard at 330-995-0781 or byyardb@auroraoh.com or Roberrta Suydam at 330-995-5192 or suydamr@auroraoh.com