Buehner named interim service director for Northfield Center Township

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Road foreman Frank Buehner was named the township’s interim service director at a special meeting of the trustees March 29.

His hourly rate will be $26.69, and he will assume the duties of former service director Rick Youel, 44, who passed away Feb. 8 while he was preparing to go to work.

In early March, trustees considered resolutions that would have promoted Mark Frank to service foreman, given a 50-cent pay hike to service worker John Horn and allowed Buehner to recommend hiring a new full-time service worker.

Those resolutions were not acted upon, but trustees have discussed further moves in the service department at a couple of recent executive sessions.

According to the Summit County medical examiner’s office, Youel’s cause of death was listed as natural, with the probable cause being an arrhythmia.

Youel started working part-time for Northfield Center in 1993, and began full-time in 1994, according to Township Administrator Helen Humphrys said. He served on Northfield Center’s fire department as a part-time paramedic/firefighter/EMT from 1999 to 2003.

Trustee Paul Buescher said Youel’s death was “a tragedy and a surprise. He’d do anything to help you out, whether it was township related or not. He was a nice guy. He ran the service department very professionally.

“We are going to miss him,” added Buescher. “He and his team got very high marks from community for the work done, and that will continue. We lost a good friend, and he will be missed by many.”

OTHER BUSINESS

A lawn maintenance and landscaping contract for 2021 is in place after township trustees awarded the pact to Sharpscape Solutions of Macedonia. The firm’s bid was $19,395.

At a previous meeting, trustees opened bids from six companies. Four of those bids ranged from $18,500 to $40,000, while two firms submitted bids for individual services but did not list total amounts.

Trustees also moved forward with the purchase of road salt for next winter. A purchase order for $12,441 was authorized to Compass Minerals for 239 tons of salt through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s joint purchase program.

In addition, the trustees committed to purchasing an additional 100 tons of salt at a cost of $6,000 through the Community University Education cooperative program, in which dozens of local governments and schools participate.

In other action, trustees approved applying for a 2021 ReWorks Community Recycling Assistance Grant worth $5,841. It will help pay for this fall’s township leaf collection effort. The township has participated in the program since its inception.

ReWorks is the solid waste management authority for Summit County. Its official name is the Summit Akron Solid Waste Management Authority.

ReWorks is funded by a generation fee that is collected for every ton of solid waste that is generated within Summit County. The $5 per ton generation fee is submitted to ReWorks by landfills and transfer stations that receive trash coming from Summit County residents and businesses.

The fee funds programs, services and outreach on recycling, composting, waste reduction, and other materials management opportunities for Summit County residents, municipalities and businesses.

