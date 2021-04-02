Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake set to receive federal stimulus money

CUYAHOGA FALLS, SILVER LAKE — City and village leaders are receiving tentative information about how much federal stimulus money is coming to their municipality.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, into law on March 11.

Cuyahoga Falls is expected to receive about $16.7 million, according to the city's finance director, Bryan Hoffman.

"I am still waiting for more guidance on exactly how these funds can be spent," said Hoffman.

He added the city in 2020 received a little more than $5.5 million from the CARES Act.

Sean Housley, clerk-treasurer for the village of Silver Lake, said it is estimated the village "may be potentially eligible to receive up to $490,000," but added formal eligibility guidelines have not been released.

Silver Lake last year received approximately $409,000 from the CARES Act.

School districts still awaiting official word

Though officials have not received official numbers yet, Cuyahoga Falls City School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols said they anticipate receiving approximately $5.28 million.

Woodridge Local School District officials have not received any information about how much they will receive, according to treasurer Tom Morehouse. The district in 2020 received $344,102 from the CARES Act.

