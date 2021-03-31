City's $42 million 2021 budget down from last year

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG – The city will continue through the reminder of 2021 with permanent appropriations set at $29.23 million in the general fund and $41.91 million in all funds.

After having a temporary budget in place for the first three months of the year, Council OK’d the permanent budget at its March 23 meeting. The figures above are down from $29.91 million in the general fund and $53.3 million in all funds at the start of 2020.

Finance Director Sarah Buccigross said previously the much lower number in all funds is largely because of the rollover of the Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse note. Golf course appropriations in 2020 were set at $9.77 million, while they are expected to be $1.38 million in 2021.

General fund revenue is expected to be $25.63 million and total revenue is expected to be $41.33 million. Income tax collections are estimated at $22 million. They were $23.5 million in 2019 and about $21.5 million in 2020.

Among appropriations in some of the other major fund categories are: street construction and maintenance, $1.77 million; general bond retirement, $1.23 million; sewer, $3.25 million; fitness center, $1.2 million; and capital improvements, $1.57 million.

The breakdown of general fund appropriations is as follows: General government, $10.05 million; communications, $1.08 million; police, $4.08 million; fire, $4.03 million; public works, $6 million; engineering, $490,025; building, $388,600; parks and rec, $781,150.

Council, $221,585; mayor, $235,085; economic development, $202,850; senior citizens, $172,070; civil service, $31,435; human resources, $198,850; information technology, $574,100; law, $285,350; finance, $401,400; and planning, $2,440.

At a finance committee session prior to the Council meeting, Buccigross reported the city is in line to get an estimated $3.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Fifty percent is likely to be available in 2021 and 50 percent in 2022, and the money must be spent by the end of 2024.

Bugicross said eligible uses include making up a COVID-related reduction in revenue, premium pay for essential workers, assistance for economic recovery for businesses, households and non-profits, and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

In action at its March 9 session, Council approved the purchase of a 5-ton dump truck from Valley Freightliner, plus other work related to the purchase, for a total of $192,140.

The breakdown is as follows: $88,876 for the truck, $101,364 for a dump bed, plow, salt spreader, equipment and controls from Concord Road Equipment, $650 for rustproofing from Ziebart of Middleburg Heights and $1,250 for a two-way radio and equipment from B&C Communications.

