Aurora to hold community shred day on April 17

Aurora is hosting a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 17, or until trucks are full.

The event will be held in the city hall parking lot and everything will be shredded on site. Two trucks will be on hand due to the high demand experienced during the 2020 shred days.

Social distancing measures will be enforced. Residents will be asked to remain in their cars and the boxes will be taken out of their trunk or backseat by city employees for shredding. All employees will wear masks and gloves. Residents are asked to wear masks.

This event is free of charge and is for Aurora residents only. Residents are asked to limit their items to six boxes per household.