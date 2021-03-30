Tax incentives continued for several Twinsburg firms

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG – Several Community Reinvestment Area and Twinsburg Occupancy Program tax incentive agreements with businesses were continued for another year by City Council on March 23.

The city’s Tax Incentive Review Commission is obligated to perform annual reviews of active CRA and TOP agreements, which it did March 17. The recommendations then were forwarded to Council.

The following CRA agreements will continue:

Cellco/Verizon at 2000 Highland Road

LUR/Richter & Associates at 8945 Canyon Falls Blvd.

Vistar/PFB at 8745 Chamverlin Road, Western Reserve Wire Products at 1920 Case Pkwy.

ET III Twinsburg FX LCC on East Aurora Road

Omega Industrial Realty/Amazon at 8685 Independence Pkwy.

O’Reilly Auto Enterprises at 1888 Cornerstone Pkwy.

Siffron (addition) at 8181 Darrow Road

Vistar/PFG (addition) at 8745 Chamberlin Road

The following TOP agreements will continue:

HC Companies (Myers) at 2450 Edison Vlvd.

Lianda Corp. at 8285 Darrow Road

Keystone Components at 2057 E. Aurora Road

Freedom USA/AVA Direct at 2057 Midway Drive

Intigral Inc. at 9280 Dutton Drive

Scratch Off Systems Inc. at 2457 Edison Blvd.

Spectrum Diversified Design at 9300 Dutton Drive

Horvath Electric at 1962 Case Pkwy.

Siffron at 8181 Darrow Road

CIMA Plastics at 2146 Enterprise Pkwy.

Safran Power USA at 8380 Darrow Road.

Law Director David Maistros pointed out a couple of firms had agreements that expired at the end of 2020, and will now pay their full share of taxes. “Those companies are going strong,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

A new chapter of ordinances regulating mobile food vehicles (food trucks) was approved. It requires a food truck operator to obtain a yearly permit from the building department for $75 and undergo a checklist inspection by the fire department.

Food vehicles can only be located in commercial districts and are prohibited in residential and industrial districts unless approved as a special event, in which case a special permit is required. No food vehicle can operate before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. at any location unless it is specifically authorized as a special event.

To operate in residential and industrial districts, a vendor is limited to eight hours and can sell or dispense only to owners, occupants or employees associated with the private property upon which the owner’s consent has been granted or to attendees of a special event.

No mobile vendors can be located within 500 feet of an existing food establishment, but that restriction can be waived if the vendor provides proof that all food establishments within that distance do not object. Vendors cannot operate within 150 feet of a primary or secondary school.

Some other requirements are that operators must provide the city with a lease or written consent to use the property, be responsible for collecting and disposing of refuse and not place refuse in any public or private container without permission.

Council awarded a contract for 2021 road striping to American Roadway Logistics at $94,269, and did not oppose an additional liquor permit for Get Go at Route 82 and Hadden Road so it can sell low-alcohol slushies.

After Council’s approval, LaneLight will install flashing lights at the Liberty/Post roads and Liberty/Neille Lane crosswalks to enhance safety. Costs for the two locations are $20,716 and $24,215, respectively.

An ordinance regarding the makeup of the city’s capital improvements board was sent to second reading. Presently, the board must consist of one resident from each of the five wards. The amendment would mean the five members could reside anywhere in the city.

Council President Jo-Ann McFearin read Mayor Ted Yates’ report, which noted that branch pickup starts April 15 and a letter circulating around town contains false information regarding the 2.4-mill levy on the May 4 ballot. He urged residents with questions about the levy to contact City Hall.

Contact the newspaper at twinsburgbulletin@recordpub.com.