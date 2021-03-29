Sheetz plans rebuild of East Aurora Road location

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG – Customers of the Sheetz gas station/convenience store at 2495 E. Aurora Road will have to find another place to patronize this summer and fall when the location closes for a demolition/rebuild project.

At the planning commission’s March 15 meeting, spokesman Ryan Balco explained Sheetz, a company founded in 1952 and based in Altoona, Pa., is undertaking “a significant expansion” in Northeast Ohio and will rebuild some of its locations.

The panel approved a final site plan for the project, which is slated to begin about mid-July and take about five months, necessitating a shutdown. The site is located in the C-3 interchange business zoning district.

Balco said the existing 4,700-square-foot building will be demolished and a slightly larger one – 6,000 square feet – will be built on about the same footprint. No changes are planned to curb cuts on Route 82 and Twins Hills Parkway.

The new site design includes parking on three sides of the building. The canopy and fuel pumps will be scaled back slightly and the drive-thru will be reconfigured to allow for expansion of the parking area from 39 to 49 spaces.

One major addition behind the building will be the installation of seven supercharging stations for electric vehicles. Balco said Tesla and two other companies are partnering in that effort, and the stations will accommodate all makes of vehicles.

City planner Lynn Muter said the variances that were granted when the site was first developed will carry over to the new construction.

“Our environmental team has thoroughly checked out the site with respect to the removal of existing gasoline tanks, and has no concerns,” said Balco.

“We appreciate the investment in our community and we’re especially excited about the new charging stations,” said Scott Barr, who represents City Council on the planning commission. “I think it shows we’re embracing alternative energy sources.”

Meanwhile, when asked by a panelist about the status of the Circle K gas station/convenience store/car wash across Route 82, Muter said she does not know when it will be completed and opened.

Planning panelists approved a final site plan for Circle K’s 2.14-acre site in May 2019. The site formerly housed a BP gas station/convenience store/car wash, and its auto-oriented use is conditionally permitted in the C-3 interchange business district.

In other action, planners approved a final site plan for a 7,600-square-foot addition at L.J. Star Inc. on Edison Blvd. A spokesman said the existing building was erected in 1999, and the new one will be 21 feet, 4 inches high, which complies with zoning regulations.

Muter told panelists she expects a conditional use permit request for a home business to be on the panel’s April 19 meeting agenda, and noted a public hearing must take place before any action is taken.

Muter had no update on progress at the planned Mexican restaurant adjacent to the former Bob Evans on Route 82 between I-480 and Hadden Road.

At the panel’s Feb. 22 meeting, a lot split was approved for Phase 2 of Heritage Industrial Park on Dutton Drive. Plans are to build a commercial trucking facility on a 3.23-acre parcel of the overall 8.5 acres. A spokesman for the parcel’s owner said a site plan will be submitted in the near future.

