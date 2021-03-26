LWV shares important dates for May 4 Primary

Kent Weeklies

Now is the time to get your voter registration in and also request absentee ballots in time for the May 4 Primary Election. If you want to vote early, the dates and times are listed. There are several issues and some uncontested races to vote on. Near the beginning of Early Voting, vote411.org, a 24/7 non-partisan resource provided by LWVHudson, will have information you can use to learn more about races and issues.

* April 5: Deadline for Registering to Vote

* April 6: Absentee Voting by Mail begins. Ends May 4

* April 6: Early in-person voting begins at the Summit County Board of Elections, 470 Grant St., Akron:

April 6-9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 12-16: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 19-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 26-30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 1: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 2: 1 - 5 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

* Can drop off absentee ballots at board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4. Primary polls will be open: 6:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m. (not all traditional precincts may be staffed due to difficulty in obtaining staff)

For Absentee Ballots: From the board of elections site, https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/, a form can be printed except for your signature. Voters should complete the form and get it in to the board of elections. Ballots will be sent out and available to you beginning April 6 (mail out for early voting and absentee ballot begins). Last safe date to mail in ballots is Tuesday, April 27. The mailing address is 470 Grant St., Akron 44311.

Voter Registration: If someone has moved, they should update their registration. The registration request can be attached to the absentee ballot re-quest, but this deadline is April 5. If people are uncertain, they need to check with Secretary of State to be sure their registration is still valid at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/.