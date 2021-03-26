Hudson City Council resumes in-person meetings April 6

Kent Weeklies

Hudson City Council will resume in-person meetings and workshops at Town Hall, 27 E. Main St., starting April 6.

After its meeting on March 10, 2020, council switched to virtual meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were two in-person meetings in early fall of 2020, but then council returned to virtual meetings and have been conducting them in that format ever since.

Starting on April 6, council members will attend the meetings in-person, while city staff members will mostly participate through Zoom, according to City Manager Jane Howington.

She added there would be nine to 11 seats available to members of the public in Town Hall.

Facial masks are required for all in-person meetings and workshops. Seating is limited due to social distancing, and reservations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a seat, attendees should sign up using the following online forms:

• Workshop: www.hudson.oh.us/WorkshopSignUp

• Meeting: www.hudson.oh.us/MeetingSignUp

Requests to attend the meetings must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on the meeting day. Seats will first be reserved for anyone interested in speaking during the public comments time at regular meetings, followed by those interested in attending.

Meeting attendees are asked to arrive early. Reserved seats not occupied by the start of any meeting may be freed up for walk-ins. Those unable to attend can view meetings live or watch archived videos at: https://www.hudson.oh.us/116/Streaming-Video-Meetings.

Public comments also can be emailed to CouncilComments@hudson.oh.us by 4:30 p.m. on the council meeting day. Letters will be read during the public comments section of the agenda. If members of the public wish to speak via Zoom during public comment, they would also need to send an email by 4:

Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on April 6 in Town Hall. The regular meeting will be preceded by a workshop at 6:30 p.m., where legislators will meet with representatives from Research Analytics Consulting LLC, the firm developing the Downtown Phase II survey.

Council's regular meetings typically happen on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, while the workshops normally occur on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Howington said she expects the city's other boards and commissions to transition back to in-person meetings between mid-April and late June.