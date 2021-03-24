Stow parks, water system focus of capital improvements initiative

Staff report

Stow Sentry

A major capital improvements initiative for Stow will bring what the city administration calls "much-needed projects" to parks and the water and storm water systems.

Upgrades and improvements to city parks, city buildings, the water, and storm water systems, and the purchase of vehicles and equipment are all slated to get underway in 2021.

Mayor John Pribonic says that with the help of city leadership and workforce, he plans to execute "several successful projects" over the next year or so aimed at improving the lives of residents.

One large area of focus for Pribonic and the city leadership will be the city’s many parks. A projected project budget of close to $700,000 is slated.

“The city is constantly reviewing and updating its park priorities in terms of safety, upkeep and beautification to ensure that parks are sustainable for years to come,” said Pribonic. “The spring and summer months are a key time for these improvements.”

Scheduled improvements to the parks to be completed in the coming year include:

Installation of new main entrance signs at community parks, including Oregon Trail Park, Wetmore Park, Adell Durbin Park, and Silver Springs Park

Renovation of Silver Springs tennis courts

Resurfacing of basketball courts at Meadowbrook Lake Park

Installation of new restroom building and shelter at Adell Durbin Park

Improvements to the main large parking lot at Silver Springs Park, with the installation of outdoor lighting and paving of the entire lot.

Completion of new siding installation at Silver Springs Lodge

Demolition of one building at Bow Wow Beach, and conversion of two others.

Improvements to the sports fields at Oregon Trail Park

Upgrade of the ballfields and restroom building at Silver Springs Park

Addition of air conditioning and restroom renovation at Heritage Barn

Upgrades to various playgrounds throughout the city

Enlisting a consultant to undertake a Master Plan study for the parks system

“Our Road Improvement Project that was announced last month is already underway,” said Pribonic, “and in addition to that, we intend to get started on many projects immediately. This extensive list of projects and initiatives is going to keep us very busy, but the upshot is that our residents will have a greater quality of life because of them.”

Larger plans set in motion by the mayor and his team include accelerating improvements and upgrades to the city’s storm water system and the city’s water system to the tune of over $4 million and a significant investment in a residential sidewalk program that will include replacement and new construction, with a budget of $200,000 dedicated to it.

The purchase of vehicles and equipment include replacement snowplows and salt spreader, leaf truck, ambulance, vehicle lift, utility truck, dump truck, and aerial bucket truck.

Rounding out the list of projects are:

Installation of new audio/visual systems at the safety building and city hall council chambers

Upgrade to the alarm system in city buildings

New speed trailer and upgraded radios for the police department

“We have overcome a lot in 2020 despite the pandemic and its impact on our city,” said Pribonic. “I continue to be very optimistic about Stow’s future and our long-term success, and look forward to putting the pedal to the metal to get back up to speed with our planned projects. Our sound fiscal management over these years has allowed us to make this investment in infrastructure in our community.”