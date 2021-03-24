Northfield Center Township OKs road paving participation

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – At a special meeting March 15, township trustees authorized participation in the Summit County engineer’s 2021 road paving program, with a handful of roads placed on the list.

The total estimated cost of the township’s projects is $115,200, for which the engineer soon will seek bids. The township would not participate if it does not receive an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for the Bayberry Drive improvement project.

Included on the list are Phase I streets in the Rolling Brooke subdivision at an estimated $30,000. Chip sealing/leveling and fog sealing work is planned on the following: Beacon Hill (estimated at $27,000), Pickwick ($21,000), Kenwick ($20,200) and Dorwick ($17,000).

In other action, trustees OK’d retaining the Thrasher Group as consultant for the safety/administrative center project on an as-needed basis. The firm will be paid $132 per hour, with the total not to exceed $8,000.

Early in March, Infinity Construction of Warrensville Heights was awarded a $46,400 contact for the design phase of the safety/administrative center project. Infinity’s estimated cost of the project is $2.66 million.

The design phase includes an existing conditions survey, code review, site survey, soils testing, utilities and site plans, pre-engineered metal building elevations and floor plans and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning zones analysis.

The design contract obligates the township only to the site’s and building’s design, plus providing a guaranteed maximum price. The design process is expected to be completed in mid to late April.

The township plans to build the new facility beside the service department garage at 8484 Olde Eight Road. The building would consist of about 11,065 square feet and provide space for the fire department, township offices and a sheriff’s outpost.

Meanwhile, trustees opened bids from six companies for 2021 lawn maintenance and landscaping services. Four bids ranged from $18,500 to $40,000, while two firms submitted bids for individual services but did not list the total amount.

A contract could be awarded at the trustees’ next regular meeting April 5.

Trustees discussed personnel matters relating to the service department in an executive session.

