Friends of Hudson Parks launches geocaching adventure

The Friends of Hudson Parks Geocaching adventure continues in its 10th year with the launch of a new series of caches expected to be active by April. The caches are hidden in six of the Hudson Parks with a bonus cache located in Wildlife Woods. Participants who turn in their completed form will receive a 2021 Friends of Hudson Parks pathtag. If received by Nov. 30, participants will be entered into a contest to win a $100 gift certificate from a local merchant.

The Geocaching Adventure involves finding “caches” or hidden containers of various sizes and shapes at six different Hudson parks. Geocaching is a great way to have fun with friends and family while socially distancing and exploring the Hudson park system.

For entry forms and detailed instructions on how to participate, interested players should visit the Friends of Hudson Parks website at https://www.friendsofhudsonparks.org.

The Friends of Hudson Parks organization actively supports the mission of the Hudson Parks through volunteerism, advocacy, promotion and fund-raising. They are guided by shared values — conservation, environmental sustainability, education, community engagement, recreation, health and wellness — to serve, preserve and enhance the Hudson community through a vibrant park system.