Electric aggregation rate set; residents can opt out

Kent Weeklies

Last month, Mayor Dave Kline dannounce that a new agreement has been reached with Energy Harbor, who operated formerly as FirstEnergy Solutions (FES), to continue as the supplier for the electric aggregation program to the city.

Residents and small businesses are automatically included in the group – which the city formed after receiving voter approval – unless they opt out. The opt-out forms are now being mailed to all eligible customers.

Tallmadge previously reached an agreement with FES, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., to provide electricity under the city’s aggregation program through May 2021.

“We are very pleased to offer a fixed, stable electric rate to our residential and small commercial customers through our aggregation program.” said Kline. “The new pricing will take effect in June 2021 following the opt-out process.”

The current rate for the aggregation program is 4.95¢ per kWh. The newly negotiated rate will be 4.96¢ per kWh for the entire four-year term (June 2021 – May 2025) with no early termination fee.

In a review of the current offers available on the PUCO’s Apples to Apples chart, there are none with a fixed 36-month term that are lower than the price for the Tallmadge Aggregation Program. Residents are urged to compare any current offers or door to door solicitation from electric suppliers with the Tallmadge aggregation program pricing. It is also suggested that you do not provide your utility bills to any solicitor unless you completely understand the terms and conditions of any offer.

Ohio Edison will continue to deliver the electricity, read meters, send monthly billing statements and maintain service. Participants should continue to contact Ohio Edison with questions about their service or to report a power outage.