Cuyahoga Falls Police Reports

Kent Weeklies

Theft

• Police arrested a 72-year-old homeless man at around 7 p.m. March 4 at the Home Depot on Howe Avenue. According to the report, the man attempted to steal a pair of home security systems, earbuds, batteries and a screwdriver with a total value of $213. He was also found in possession of a crack pipe. He was charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia and released at the police station.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old Akron man on misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia and furnishing false information March 5 around 7 p.m. According to the report, an employee of a Main Street convenience store reported the man attempted to steal five charging cables and a pair of gloves. Police found he had a pair of hypodermic needles and a meth pipe.

• An Akron woman reported someone took $80 from her wallet, which she told police she had dropped in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Howe Road the morning of March 5. Someone had turned in the wallet at the store, but the cash was missing.

• An employee of a State Road business was charged with fourth-degree felony theft after he reportedly stole around $9,300 worth of metal from the business and sold it at a local recycling firm between November and March. The 48-year-old Akron resident reportedly admitted he had taken the materials.

• Cuyahoga Falls City Schools reported March 5 that an employee allegedly falsely reported working 48 hours of overtime. According to the report, the school investigated and found the employee had not been at work, costing the district about $2,580. Further investigation and charges remained pending, according to the report.

Disorderly conduct

• Police cited a 32-year-old Ravenna Township man for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana March 5 around midnight after responding to a report of a fight at a Bailey Road tavern. The man was cited and released.

• Police cited a 62-year-old Oakwood Drive man with disorderly conduct after they found him intoxicated and lying on the sidewalk on Third Street a little before midnight on March 10.

• Police cited a 66-year-old homeless man with disorderly conduct March 11 around 10:30 p.m. after finding him stumbling through front yards and walking in the road near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fairland Street. He was taken to detox.

Criminal Damaging

• An Eighth Street man reported someone threw a concrete brick through his front picture window around 8:30 p.m. March 6 while he was in his home with another person. Police said there is a suspect. The damage is estimated at $700.

Assault

• A 48-year-old woman reported a 15-year-old boy shoved her to the ground and grabbed her by the hair during an argument March 11 around 4 p.m. The juvenile was charged with assault and was released to a parent.

• A 33-year-old Broad Boulevard man reported he was struck several times in the face at a Chestnut Boulevard tavern before his assailant fled March 16 around 1:40 a.m. The man declined to press charges, according to the report.

Littering

• Police cited a 65-year-old Second Street man for misdemeanor littering March 16 around 1:40 p.m. after allegedly leaving yard waste outside a cardboard only bin owned by the city of Cuyahoga Falls.