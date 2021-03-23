Macedonia storage units, homes, gas upgrades move forward

Ken Lahmers

MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – Area residents needing space to store items should have a new place to do that in the future after the city’s planning commission granted a conditional use certificate and approved a preliminary site plan for a new facility.

At its March 15 meeting, the panel also renewed a zoning certificate and preliminary and final site plans for the next phases of a housing project and approved a conditional use certificate and site plan for new Dominion Energy Ohio structures.

Space Place plans to erect four storage buildings on 4.3 acres at 8945 S. Freeway Drive, which is between Freeway Drive/Interstate 271 and the Norfork Southern Railroad tracks, south of Ledge Road and north of Northeast Factory Direct.

The number of individual storage units was not unveiled. That number should be available when the panel considers a final site plan.

The buildings would range from 6,250 to 9,750 square feet. The site is in a G-1 general industrial zoning district. A stormwater management pond would be located in one corner of the property, and most of the site would be enclosed by a 6-foot high fence.

Space Place spokesman Joseph Krash said the site around the buildings would be paved. City planner Brian Frantz noted if the lot is graveled instead, a variance for land-banked off-street parking would be required from the board of zoning appeals.

“This use fits the area better than some previous proposals would have,” stated planning commission chairman Kevin Westbrooks.

Meanwhile, the approved housing site plan is for Spruce Hill Crossings Phases 3 and 4, which are west of I-271 and south of Spruce Hill Phases 1 and 2, across the interstate and southwest of the proposed Space Place site.

The zoning certificate allows a planned unit development in an R-1 residential district. Phases 3 and 4 total 46 acres, with 23 acres of proposed open space. Plans are to build 36 single-family homes, bringing the total for the Spruce Hill subdivision to 88 homes.

Chris Coblentz of Coblentz Homes, which would build the homes, explained the project was started by CEV One LLC and received its preliminary approval in December 2019. Coblentz’s company – CS Spruce LLC – then bought the property.

Since the plans for Phases 3 and 4 exceeded the one-year period since approval was given, a renewal of the approval was necessary.

Coblentz said the only change since the original approval was given is that he will split the project into two phases. “Splitting the project allows us additional time to build it out,” he explained.

Access to the site would be from Spruce Hill Crossings Phases 1 and 2 to the north and from Isabelle Drive through the Spring Hill subdivision to the southeast. A detention/water quality pond would be located between Phases 3 and 4 and I-271.

Dominion Energy Ohio plans to replace a border station just north of Route 82 and east of Alexandria Drive, plus add to a valve header just north of Alexandria Way, on the east side of town. The border station structure will measure 16 by 16 feet.

The application was a resubmittal for a project that first was approved more than a year ago, and includes some additionally planned work. The two locations are along a natural gas transmission line which runs north and south.

Although some work on the new structure will begin off-site in May, a Dominion spokesman said work at the sites should begin in early June. The project will take about three months to complete.

The next planning commission meeting is April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

