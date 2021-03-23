Donovan Funeral Home expands into Mogadore

Donovan Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services recently acquired its third location, marking the first time that the 18-year-old business has ventured outside of Tallmadge.

On March 16, Donovans officially acquired Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Mogadore, which had previously been owned and operated by Ted Lawver. Lawver has been affiliated with the funeral home since 1970, while the family has been in business for about 90 years.

Lawver continues to own and operate the two other locations in Ellet and Uniontown.

He could not be reached for comment.

The deal for the Mogadore location, 34 South Cleveland Ave., has been in the works since October 2020, according to apprentice funeral director James L. Donovan.

"I think it was just a lot of good timing," Donovan said. "My father started on his own in Tallmadge in 2003, and when I graduated college, I started my director's apprenticeship. Ted was looking to downsize, and with me coming full time here, it was a good time for us to expand."

The Donovans are already well acquainted with the village of Mogadore, as owner Jim Donovan's wife Julie Donovan has been a fourth grade teacher at O.H. Somers Elementary School for 26 years.

"We already have connections there, so it's a natural fit and good timing all around," James Donovan said.

The sign in front of the Mogadore location continues to read "Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home," but Donovan said he expects the sign to come down in a few weeks once they have the new sign made.

Donovans' Tallmadge locations are at 17 Southwest Ave. and 339 Southwest Ave.

