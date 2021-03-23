Aurora planners OK tree felling for a third developer

Ken Lahmers

AURORA – For the third time in the last few weeks, the city’s planning commission has allowed a developer to fell trees on property where it plans to build homes.

At the panel’s March 17 session, Breezy Point Ltd. Partnership was granted permission to fell trees on a 7.8-acre parcel on the east side of North Aurora Road between the Barrington swim/tennis club and the Atrium at Anna Maria.

The developer plans to erect 16 single-family condominiums in a development called Iris Place. Developer’s spokesman Rob Benjamin said the felling should be completed by the end of March. Grading and stump grinding cannot occur before the final site plan is OK’d.

Benjamin said large trees separating the property from Barrington Estates to the east will remain in place. The tree clearing area measures 2.87 acres, and a brush clearing area involves 0.51 acres.

In March 2020, City Council awarded Breezy Point Ltd. Partnership a conditional zoning certificate for a multi-family development. Final site plan approval could come in the next month.

Earlier this month, Trentstone Holdings LLC was granted permission to clear trees from six acres on the north side of Aurora Lake Road, where it plans to develop Phase I (18 single-family condos) of a subdivision called Trentstone Glens.

In February, planners granted a similar tree felling request for Pulte Homes of Ohio for its Renaissance at Geauga Lake East phase on the north side of Treat Road, where a former campground and parking lot for Sea World of Ohio once were located.

Because endangered or threatened species of bats, such as the Indiana and long-eared varieties, are common in this area, developers must follow certain Ohio Department of Natural Resources guidelines when disturbing land that serves as habitat.

In Ohio, bats typically hibernate from late October to early April in caves, abandoned mines, cracks in large rock outcroppings or attics and buildings. After hibernation, they migrate to their summer habitat in wooded areas and small stream corridors.

Thus, loss of forested habitat, particularly stands of large/mature trees, can affect bat populations.

In addition to Iris Place, the planning panel has site plans for Trentstone, Renaissance East Phases 1 and 1B and West Phases 2 and 3 and Ganley Chrysler pending for future action.

