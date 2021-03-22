Twinsburg City Hall to reopen to the public next month

TWINSBURG -- Twinsburg's government center is scheduled to reopen to the public April 5, after being closed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, City Council meetings also will reopen to the public sometime next month, said Mayor Ted Yates during the March 9 City Council meeting.

"We are targeting getting our Council meetings back to normal during the month of April," Yates said. "So as long as everything goes as planned, city hall will be back open, and hopefully we'll be welcoming the public in some fashion back here in Council chambers."

Steve Bosso, the assistant fire chief and public information officer, said that the fixed seating was removed from Council chambers in favor of "a more flexible seating option."

"That will not only let us configure the room safely for the meetings, but also for other sessions such as trainings and roundtable discussions," Bosso said. He added there would be procedures in place to disinfect the area before and after the meetings.

"We’ll still be performing health assessments and check-in upon entry to chambers," Bosso said. "Masks shall continue to be worn, including all councilors and other seated in positions on the dais. We’ll also continue to monitor the number of occupants in chambers during the meetings."

The gallery capacity with COVID-19 restrictions is 12, Bosso said.

Twinsburg City Hall is at 10075 Ravenna Road. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 330-425-7161 or visit mytwinsburg.com for details.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com