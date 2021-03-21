Stow calls for artists for city's Beautification Project

Kent Weeklies

The Stow Arts Commission is providing an open art call for a new city beautification project. The commission is seeking proposals from artists to provide artwork for vinyl wrapping of electrical traffic signal boxes. Each box varies in size and design (vents, access doors etc…) but are an average of 60 x 40 x 27 inches.

Boxes are located along route 91 (Darrow Road) from Route 59 (Kent Road) to Norton Road.

Upon acceptance, each artist will be assigned a box. They will be provided a template showing where vents, doors and handles are for consideration of art and details. They will also be made aware of the printer’s digital file requirements. Artists are encouraged to physically go look at their assigned box to ensure their content fits appropriately.

Artwork may be panoramic around the box, or four separate images on each side of the box, featuring bright, vibrant and colorful art.

Two dimensional paintings, drawings, designs and digital art will be acceptable submissions.

The submitted art will be digitalized and screened onto vinyl, which will be wrapped around the boxes.

The hard deadline to apply for this time sensitive project is by 5 p.m. on April 9.

The planning committee will review completed applications (see application materials below) and notify selected artists the week of April 12.

April 9, 202: Deadline for submission

April 14: Artists notified

May 7: Finalized art submission due

Mid-June: Installation

Eligibility and Requirements:

Applications are open to Northeast Ohio artists.

Artwork must be in a two-dimensional medium.

Artwork must be bright, colorful, and visually appealing from a distance.

Artwork must be deemed appropriate for public, family-friendly viewing.

The completed application must be received by 5 p.m. on April 9 in order to be considered.

The completed application must include the following:

Name

Mailing address

Email address

Phone Number

Website/social media links if applicable

Resume with Artist bio, educational background and exhibition record.

Work Samples You may submit a minimum of three, and a maximum of five, images of work samples or thumbnail sketches of proposed work. Artists do NOT need to send new designs specific to this project, or completed work ready for install.

Images must be formatted as JPEGS.

All files should be titled with last name, first name, and a number indicating the viewing order.

Emailed application materials, as well as questions can be sent to pictures@stow.oh.us