Drive-Through Easter Egg Dash, Summer Camp at Rec Center

Kent Weeklies

The Tallmadge Rec Center is located at 46 N. Munroe Road and can be reached at 330- 634-2349.

Drive-Through Easter Egg Dash – The Easter Bunny will be hopping by the Tallmadge Rec Center on Saturday, March 27 to pass out eggs filled with candy and trinkets to the boys and girls of Tallmadge. The event starts at 10:30 am and will continue through 11:30 am or until all 300 bags are gone – whichever comes first. Families are asked to stay in their cars to maintain a safe distance. This event is free of charge and sponsored by Serpentini of Tallmadge.

Jump Start Hummingbirds Youth Soccer – The Rec will be offering instructional youth soccer for ages 3-6 years old on Sunday afternoons beginning April 11. Ages 3-4 will play at 1:30 pm and ages 5-6 will play at 2:30 pm. The program includes instruction from Jump Start Sports staff and low-competition games. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register online or in person by April 6.

Jump Start Hoop Stars Youth Basketball – The Rec will be offering instructional youth basketball for ages 4-9 years old on Friday evenings beginning April 9. Ages 4-6 will play at 5:30 pm and ages 7-9 will play at 6:30 pm. The program includes instruction from Jump Start Sports staff and low-competition games. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register online or in person by April 4.

Rec Center closed for Easter – The Rec Center will be closed on Sunday, April 4 for Easter. We will reopen at 5 am Monday, April 5.

Men’s Flag Football League – Put together a team and join our Men’s Flag Football League on Sunday afternoons at the Rec Center. The next season starts April 11 and games start as early as 8 am. The league plays 8 games plus playoffs. Cost is $460 per team. Register by March 23.

Adult Coed Softball League – Grab your friends and join our Friday Night Coed Softball League. The season starts April 23 and includes 14 games plus playoffs. Cost is $335/team. Register by April 9.

Summer Camp – Tallmadge Summer Camp is back at Lions Park! Summer camp is offered for ages 5-13 and includes swimming at Maca Pool, field trips and other planned, supervised activities. Summer camp will run from June 7-August 13, 2021. Camp is from 9 am-2 pm daily. Before and after care is available as early as 6:30 am and as late as 6:30 pm. Cost for camp is $65/week for residents and $75/week for non-residents. Before/After care is an additional fee of $75/week for residents and $90/week for non-residents. Payment for both before/after care and camp are due at time of registration. Payment may be made in full or parents can register for an electronic funds transfer from a checking or savings account (when registering for 4 or more weeks). Resident registration starts March 23 at 7 am and non-resident registration starts April 6 at 7 am.