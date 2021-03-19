SMFHS Speech, Debate places in top 10 at States

Kent Weeklies

Led by two state finalists, the Stow-Munroe Falls High School Speech and Debate team placed ninth out of 85 teams at the recent Ohio Speech and Debate Association State Finals in early March.

Junior Connor Powers can stake his claim as the funniest student in Ohio after he won the Humorous Interpretation category. Not far behind him was sophomore Nolan Miller, who placed fourth in the same competitive event. Powers became the first Stow-Munroe Falls student to win Humor at states in program history, while he and Miller became the first pair of finalists in Humor since 2016.

Several other students narrowly missed the cut for the state final rounds in their respective categories. This namely included senior Meghan Huelsman, who finished seventh in Ohio in Dramatic Interpretation. Other semifinalists included Brian Friedt and Bella Perrotta, both seniors in Duo Interpretation, and sophomore Nathan Marotta and junior Elias Vara Maurice in Congressional Debate.

Quarterfinalists at the state tournament included freshmen Andrew Loznianu (Congress) and Penelope Covey and Lauren Garfield (Duo). Plus, the team also saw seniors Cherylle Dave and Emily Keyser advance to quarterfinals in Program Oral Interpretation.

A week later, a few of the team’s novices also participated in the 2021 Novice State Finals. Sophomore Emily Chikosky placed sixth in Dramatic Interpretation at the event.