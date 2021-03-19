Macedonia Rec Center parking lot getting facelift

MACEDONIA -- The Macedonia Family Recreation Center will be closed between May 10 and 23 as the parking lot undergoes resurfacing, according to city officials.

The resurfacing, which will cost about $300,000, will be paid for through the city's capital improvements fund, said Joseph Gigliotti, the city's engineer.

"The rec center would be scheduled to reopen May 24 at 5:30 a.m., barring any unforeseen delays, Gigliotti said.

As well as resurfacing, the city also may have additional parking spaces designated as handicapped parking, Gigliotti said.

"There are currently 12 handicapped parking spaces," he said. "They city may create new spaces, based upon pricing and funding available."

Mayor Nick Molnar said the project "will be going out to bid very soon."

