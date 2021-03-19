Lions Club delivers gifts of thanks to Safety Forces

Kent Weeklies

The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club recently surprised and delivered some heartfelt thanks to the Police, Fire and Dispatch Departments of Stow and Munroe Falls.

Friday, Feb. 12, was selected by members of the Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club as “Pay It Forward Day” to show appreciation to those who are rarely thanked by the general public. VP Lion Denise Tonelli created the event with the entire Lion membership donating snack items for a surprise treat. In a short two-week period, enough items were collected to fill large containers for each station. Several members of the Lions Club helped arrange collections and packed the snack items, culminating in the morning delivery on that Saturday.

In Stow, the Lions delivered to the three Fire Department stations – Hudson Drive, Fishcreek Road, and the Safety Building, and to the Police Headquarters, also located at the City’s Safety Center. The representatives for each department accepted the surprise donations to be shared among the firefighters, police officers, dispatchers and support personnel those who are not usually seen by the public – but who are a main part of the heartbeat of the departments. The delivery Lions were Donna Richmond, Maria Grimm, Matt Pallo, John Aguilar, Bob Platt, and Bev Cummings.

The Munroe Falls Police Department was holding a seminar for the officers that morning, but Chief Jerry Hughes had them “stand down” to allow the packages to be delivered into their classroom by Lions Jim and Jeannine Case. The Munroe Falls Firefighters, on duty that day and split into two buildings north and south of the tracks, were called away from their regular duties by Chief Lee Chafin to report to the Main Station ASSAP. They were surprised by the large container of goodies.

"We hear so much in the news about the stressful lives so many are going through at this time, and the Lions Club members felt the need to give a loving “hug” to our safety forces on behalf of the two grateful communities," said Lions president Cindy Pribonic.