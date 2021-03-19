Community Foundation offers discussion on substance use recovery

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) is offering a free panel discussion, “Moving Beyond Substance Use,” to help local individuals and families struggling with addiction to opioids, alcohol or other narcotics. The discussion can be viewed anonymously from the privacy of one’s own home.

The panel from 7-8. p.m on Wednesday, March 24, will be broadcast live via Zoom and livestreamed on the Hudson Community Foundation Facebook page and live on HCTV (Spectrum Channel 1021). Visit myhcf.org for links to watch. A replay will be available following the panel.

“People of all ages in Hudson and beyond struggle with addiction,” said HCF president Amy Jordan. “We are hosting this expert panel discussion as a community service to provide useful information on the symptoms of substance use and the range of resources available to help, whether for yourself or a loved one. Our objective is to provide a path forward to those who don’t know what to do, or where or how to find the assistance they need.”

Panelists include:

Dr. Doug Smith, medical director and CCO, Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Board

Darryl Brake, executive director, Summit County Community Partnership

China Krys Darrington, project coordinator, Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force

Tiffanie Ferguson, LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, NCC, clinical director, CHC Addiction Services

This March 24 panel is the second free public forum hosted by HCF in 2021. In February, a dynamic discussion on “Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health” was sponsored by HCF in partnership with Peg’s Foundation, featuring a panel of experts with personal experience dealing with mental stress. A replay of this February panel remains available on myhcf.org.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. Supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, the foundation operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.